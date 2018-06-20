New York Mets

Fox Sports
201806102052751529910-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.19

Lugo, Frazier help Mets stop skid with 2-0 win over Yankees

by: AP Fox Sports 11m

NEW YORK (AP) Seth Lugo pitched six dominant innings in a stellar spot start, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Luis Severino, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 2-0 on Sunday night to snap an eight-game skid.

Tweets