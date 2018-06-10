New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-971265950

Mets Take Game 3 Of Subway Series, Prevent Yankees Sweep

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 4m

Seth Lugo pitched six dominant innings in a stellar spot start, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Luis Severino, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 2-0 on Sunday night to snap an eight-game skid.

