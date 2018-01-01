New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-971260608

Mets shut out Yankees to avoid Subway Series sweep

by: The Associated Press The Score 57s

NEW YORK (AP) Seth Lugo pitched six dominant innings in a stellar spot start, Todd Frazier hit a two-run homer off Luis Severino, and the New York Mets beat the Yankees 2-0 on Sunday night to snap an eight-game skid. Frazier went deep for the second...

Tweets