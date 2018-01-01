New York Mets
Yanks blanked for 1st time in 2018
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 22s
No team has had a more fearsome offense this season than the New York Yankees. Entering Sunday's series finale against the New York Mets, the team had scored 338 runs in 60 games and had yet to lose by way of shutout.Every other team in the majors had...
