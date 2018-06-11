Mets roster moves | New York Mets

New York Mets

FLUSHING, N.Y., June 10, 2018 - The New York Mets after tonight's game announced that they have given infielder Adrián González his unconditional release. On Tuesday, the Mets will designate catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment, will recall Dominic Smith..

