New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets roster moves | New York Mets
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
FLUSHING, N.Y., June 10, 2018 - The New York Mets after tonight's game announced that they have given infielder Adrián González his unconditional release. On Tuesday, the Mets will designate catcher Jose Lobaton for assignment, will recall Dominic Smith..
Tweets
-
The Mets announced the release of Adrian Gonzalez https://t.co/pJlfkSmNz7Newspaper / Magazine
-
Adrian Gonzalez's Mets tenure is over: https://t.co/Rh8l5GL89dBeat Writer / Columnist
-
2/And for Alderson or some exec not to discuss it is disrespectful to him, the media and fans. Gonzalez was not a M… https://t.co/563FsoIXEwBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Gonzalez with the Mets: .237/.299/.373/.672, 6 HR, 26 RBIBeat Writer / Columnist
-
https://t.co/0ScNyl7uNW First time I've ever recorded, edited and updated a podcast from the bathroom of the team bus. #rostermovesTV / Radio Personality
-
BREAKING: @Mets release 1B Adrian Gonzalez https://t.co/hPXPa7KzzINewspaper / Magazine
- More Mets Tweets