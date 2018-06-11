New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-todd-frazier-luis-severino-20180611

Todd Frazier gets last laugh following playful trash talk toward ex-Yankee teammate Luis Severino - NY Daily News

by: Justin Tasch NY Daily News 5m

Luis Severino lobbed some playful trash talk toward his former teammate Todd Frazier, who threw some right back at him.

Tweets