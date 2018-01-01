New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets release Adrian Gonzalez, call up Dominic Smith
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 2m
The team will also designate Jose Lobaton for assignment and recall Ty Kelly ahead of Tuesday’s game.
Tweets
-
RT @JahFinkle: @Metstradamus The only sendoff I want to read about is the one given to Jeff McNeil in Binghamton when he gets call… https://t.co/SyJpifkMnYBlogger / Podcaster
-
About the Mets relief pitching depth...Reliever Jamie Callahan will have shoulder surgery, Tony DeFrancesco said. Callahan has been on the disabled list since April 22.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I don't think Adrian Gonzalez got a proper sendoff.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @nyc_sportz: @MetsKevin11 Reyes talking to Gonzalez after he survives yet another roster cutSuper Fan
-
Mets Notes: Cespedes, Asdrubal, Reyes, Callahan https://t.co/Pf0vQvFRW0Blogger / Podcaster
-
Nothing gets me more giddy than late-night roster shakeups, love it. #MetsSuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets