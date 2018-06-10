New York Mets
Asdrubal doesn't expect tight hamstring to linger
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6m
NEW YORK -- Asdrubal Cabrera left Sunday night's 2-0 win over the Yankees with a tight left hamstring, but Mets manager Mickey Callaway expects Cabrera to avoid the disabled list. He will be reevaluated Monday. Cabrera appeared to grab his left leg while.
