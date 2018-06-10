New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Asdrubal doesn't expect tight hamstring to linger

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6m

NEW YORK -- Asdrubal Cabrera left Sunday night's 2-0 win over the Yankees with a tight left hamstring, but Mets manager Mickey Callaway expects Cabrera to avoid the disabled list. He will be reevaluated Monday. Cabrera appeared to grab his left leg while.

Tweets