Yankees testing limits of success with offense not carrying weight
by: Joel Sherman — New York Post 2m
The Yankees exited Citi Field at the right time. The Mets might actually be contagious. The Yanks lost Masahiro Tanaka to injury in the opener and were shut out for the first time in 2018 in the
RT @JahFinkle: @Metstradamus The only sendoff I want to read about is the one given to Jeff McNeil in Binghamton when he gets call… https://t.co/SyJpifkMnYBlogger / Podcaster
About the Mets relief pitching depth...Reliever Jamie Callahan will have shoulder surgery, Tony DeFrancesco said. Callahan has been on the disabled list since April 22.Beat Writer / Columnist
I don't think Adrian Gonzalez got a proper sendoff.Blogger / Podcaster
RT @nyc_sportz: @MetsKevin11 Reyes talking to Gonzalez after he survives yet another roster cutSuper Fan
Mets Notes: Cespedes, Asdrubal, Reyes, Callahan https://t.co/Pf0vQvFRW0Blogger / Podcaster
Nothing gets me more giddy than late-night roster shakeups, love it. #MetsSuper Fan
