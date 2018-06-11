New York Mets
Report: New York Mets Consider Sending Michael Conforto To Minors
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
Lost in the shuffle of the latest New York Mets’ loss on Saturday night was a curiously timed news drop from Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Sherman is reporting that the Mets are mulling …
Justin Dunn made his Double-A debut last night, and it went pretty well! https://t.co/70XlbN3eFxBlogger / Podcaster
ICYMI: The @Mets released Adrian Gonzalez shortly after the 36-year-old first baseman went 0-for-3 with three strik… https://t.co/RnwtGEHhPiNewspaper / Magazine
New Post: Mets Minors Recap: McNeil Stays Hot, Dunn Dominates in Debut https://t.co/IXgdxlsFJk #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
While you were sleeping, the Mets also finally released Adrian Gonzalez. They'll DFA Jose Lobaton, too, and bring u… https://t.co/xSQPqlkAEgBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JacobFeldman4: If you consider yourself curious, @sundaylongread is for you. Guaranteed three interesting links you haven't yet co… https://t.co/mrzI9ntv8NBeat Writer / Columnist
I don’t know if that’s in the plans.@PSLToFlushing Have they made any moves to get Alonso and McNeil to the 51’s?Minors
