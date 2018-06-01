New York Mets

Mack's Mets
St%252blucie%252bpress%252brelease

Lakeland 9 - St. Lucie 3

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 5m

LAKELAND, Fla. (June 10, 2018) –  The Lakeland Flying slugged their way to a 9-3 win over the St. Lucie Mets on Sunday at Joker Marchant ...

Tweets