New York Mets

Mets Merized

Todd Frazier Carries Mets To Victory

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 9m

The Mets desperately needed a win, and Todd Frazier made that happen last night in Queens. Yes, Seth Lugo and Robert Gsellman were phenomenal. But if it weren't for Frazier, the Mets would not ha

Tweets