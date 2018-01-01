New York Mets

Mets Minors

MMN Recap: Dunn Dominates In Binghamton Debut

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 7m

Round Rock (29-34) 10, Las Vegas (26-38) 6  Box ScorePhillip Evans SS: 1-3, 2B, RBI, 2 BB, K, .252/.331/.535Dominic Smith 1B: 1-5, K, .260/.343/.370Zach Borenstein DH: 1-5, HR,

Tweets