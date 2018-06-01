New York Mets

Mets Minors
Planck-pic-1-e1528724144848

Two Years In The Making, Cameron Planck Preparing For Pro Debut

by: Ernest Dove Mets Minors 2m

The New York Mets drafted right-handed pitcher Cameron Planck in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft from Rowan County High School in Morehead, KY. Cameron later signed with the Mets

Tweets