New York Mets

Mets Merized

Besides deGrom, Seth Lugo Has Been Mets MVP

by: Logan Barer Mets Merized Online 11m

Among MLB pitchers who have pitched more than 40 innings this season, two of them are Mets. If you had to guess which two, you'd probably start with Jacob deGrom, and you'd be right, as he has a 1

Tweets