Kelenic Will Begin Pro Career In GCL, Vientos Assigned to Kingsport

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 4m

As reported by MMN's Jacob Resnick, New York Mets 2018 first round pick (sixth overall) OF Jarred Kelenic will begin his professional career with the GCL Mets, who will open their season on June 1

