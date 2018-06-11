New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets to skip Vargas Day

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14s

Hey you know how Vargas has been OK in two of his last three starts?  Well the Mets decided now is the right time to mess with him and skip his turn.  No Vargas Day tomorrow.  Poor Vargas.  Break out your Wheels Up t-shirts. Hey quiet day, I gotta post...

