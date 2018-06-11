New York Mets
Mets to skip Vargas Day
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 14s
Hey you know how Vargas has been OK in two of his last three starts? Well the Mets decided now is the right time to mess with him and skip his turn. No Vargas Day tomorrow. Poor Vargas. Break out your Wheels Up t-shirts. Hey quiet day, I gotta post...
