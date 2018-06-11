New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets are better off trading Jacob deGrom in an offseason than regular season
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
If the New York Mets plan to trade pitcher Jacob deGrom, they are better off doing it in the winter than at the trade deadline. First thing's first, I do n...
Tweets
-
This Day in Sports History (1997): Michael Jordan scores 38 points in Game 5 of the NBA Finals which would come to… https://t.co/dBcHUa9C3JBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @asros213: Big thanks to @jeffpaternostro and @jaseidler for having me on to discuss the Mets 2018 draft! We also touched on s… https://t.co/XlQZoTn8iGBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oh hell no."For 50 bucks and a bottle of Jim Beam, in 12 hours my fantasy baseball buddies and I could have come back with som… https://t.co/o75f6ByEjfTV / Radio Personality
-
All effort, all day. @You_Found_Nimmo lays out to make this @NorthwellHealth defensive play of the day.… https://t.co/wIhMrkpeqBOfficial Team Account
-
RT @unrealDMGold: @Metstradamus i'm not clear why a-gon is now a-gone. granted he's sucked recently, but last i checked, the entire l… https://t.co/LsyQvzYjWRBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @TopVelocity: The 6-Week Weighted Baseball Study Showing High Risk of Injury is published. https://t.co/DMKxVxQWgz https://t.co/ORwraAvMqSPlayer
- More Mets Tweets