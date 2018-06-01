New York Mets

nj.com
24590933-standard

MLB rumors: Why Nationals won't trade Bryce Harper to Yankees (or anyone else)

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 2m

Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper and Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado will become free agents after the 2018 season. While there are daily trade rumors regarding the Orioles and Machado, don't expect to see the Nationals trade the...

Tweets