New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Run scores after missed pop-up hits Mets draft pick in the groin
by: Andrew Joseph — USA Today: For The Win 3m
Ouch.
Tweets
-
Kyle Kuzma took note of the family zinger Lonzo Ball dropped in his new rap song https://t.co/tknqOXQh9yBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have three players on new FanGraphs Top Prospects list https://t.co/8sauvEHP7KBlogger / Podcaster
-
We improved to 18-10 when @seth_lugo starts. According to @EliasSports, only @DocGooden16 (19-9) had a better team… https://t.co/QIlE8K29IXOfficial Team Account
-
He also groups those who debate LeBron vs. Jordan into "simple-minded people" https://t.co/cRY9BnwKEABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BobSaietta: Today is my dad’s 90th—!!!—birthday. In lieu of gifts, please give his story I wrote about him a read. https://t.co/pBrx6ADkn1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattEhalt: Here's a revealing quote from Conforto on how teammates reacted to news he could be demoted: “A lot of the guys in… https://t.co/mPZAp4k9GyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets