You cannot convince me both Saturday Night games and Wednesday afternoon games make sense

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 1m

Yes it’s a slow day. So I was looking at the schedule.  Enjoy the heck out of tomorrow’s reasonably normally times 7:35 game because then we’re in for a run of west coast – but first there’s a noon game on Wednesday. Why are there day games in the middle.

