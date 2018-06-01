New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Alonso, Kelenic Headline Mets Prospects On Fangraphs 131
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 2m
With full season affiliates being two months into the season and baseball holding it's 2018 draft, Fangraphs updated their list of the top 131 prospects in the game. This list includes three Mets
Tweets
-
Kyle Kuzma took note of the family zinger Lonzo Ball dropped in his new rap song https://t.co/tknqOXQh9yBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets have three players on new FanGraphs Top Prospects list https://t.co/8sauvEHP7KBlogger / Podcaster
-
We improved to 18-10 when @seth_lugo starts. According to @EliasSports, only @DocGooden16 (19-9) had a better team… https://t.co/QIlE8K29IXOfficial Team Account
-
He also groups those who debate LeBron vs. Jordan into "simple-minded people" https://t.co/cRY9BnwKEABlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @BobSaietta: Today is my dad’s 90th—!!!—birthday. In lieu of gifts, please give his story I wrote about him a read. https://t.co/pBrx6ADkn1Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @MattEhalt: Here's a revealing quote from Conforto on how teammates reacted to news he could be demoted: “A lot of the guys in… https://t.co/mPZAp4k9GyBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets