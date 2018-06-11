New York Mets
New York Mets: Trying to get Jose Reyes to retire is complete nonsense
by: Matt Musico — Elite Sports NY 3m
The New York Mets hoped Jose Reyes could transition to a part-time role in 2018. That hasn't happened and now they are looking for a way out.
