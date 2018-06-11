New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jay Bruce finally loses his cool over brutal slump
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 6m
Jay Bruce’s frustration is finally boiling over. This isn’t the frustration of somebody who is lost at the plate and must rediscover his swing, but that of a veteran player who believes he is
Tweets
-
RT @mikemayerMMO: Jeff McNeil is hitting .333/.406/.647 with 16 doubles, 3 triples. 14 homers, 42 RBI and 20 BB/23 K for Binghamton R… https://t.co/eiyqVmuFKHBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @Mets: RT to enter to win a @mikepiazza31 signed replica jersey! #LGM Rules: https://t.co/XLBzr5SVntBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets' Syndergaard will have throwing sessions Tuesday and Wednesday https://t.co/A4xr7jeL5TBlogger / Podcaster
-
Dominic Smith is returning, by default it would seem: https://t.co/JVY9udYQp9 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
NYCFC moved on very quickly from Patrick Vieira https://t.co/VVooD5sLzNBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @GreggHenglein: Tuesday's @NewsdaySports cover: As the #usopen2018 begins this week, Phil Mickelson hopes to win the one Slam event… https://t.co/OgrF3GKc5EBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets