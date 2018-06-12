New York Mets

BP Mets
Bseedvvj

How ownership and Sandy Alderson wasted away the Mets’ championship window

by: Rich MacLeod Baseball Prospectus: BP Mets 16s

2015 was supposed to be the start of something special. And yet somehow that was the best it ever got for these New York Mets. But how did we get here? Two years.

Tweets