New York Mets

nj.com
24592869-standard

MLB trade rumors: Orioles' Zach Britton returns | New bullpen option for Yankees, other contenders?

by: Mike Rosenstein | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com NJ.com 9m

The Baltimore Orioles have to decide if they want to trade closer Zach Britton before the July 31, 2018 (7/31/18) non-waiver trade deadline. The Orioles could also move shortstop Manny Machado. Playoff contenders, including the Yankees, could be...

Tweets