New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10847720_154511658_lowres

Bruce Feels Good and Is Frustrated He Hasn’t Seen Results

by: Rob Piersall Mets Merized Online 4m

The frustration of a poor season is starting to outwardly upset Mets outfielder Jay Bruce.Not because he feels lost at the plate. In fact, quite the opposite. Bruce is more upset because he fe

Tweets