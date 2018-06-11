New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_groin_ball

Watch: Mets draft pick lets run score when pop-up hits him in groin

by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb The Score 2m

Tenn TECH first baseman:1. Misses popup at home plateB. Allows run to score3. Has the ball hit him in the junk pic.twitter.com/P66fv0SXxa— Born Salty (@cjzero) June 11, 2018 Not even the New York Mets' draft picks can escape the team's run of futility,...

Tweets