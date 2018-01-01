New York Mets

The Score
Mets' Ramos may need shoulder surgery, not expected back 'anytime soon'

by: Bryan Mcwilliam The Score 13m

There isn't a whole lot going well for the New York Mets these days, and on Tuesday general manager Sandy Alderson provided an unfortunate update about right-hander AJ Ramos.Alderson said the 31-year-old is getting a second opinion to decide between...

