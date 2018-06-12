New York Mets

Alderson: 'I take responsibility' for Mets' woes

by: N/A MLB: Mets 4m

NEW YORK -- Mets general manager Sandy Alderson took full responsibility Tuesday for the Mets' two-month slide down the standings, which has seen them fall from the National League's best record to one of its three worst. Addressing a wide range of...

