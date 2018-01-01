New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets GM on struggling Reyes: 'He is a viable player for us'
by: Simon Sharkey-Gotlieb — The Score 3m
Though calls for the New York Mets to part ways with struggling infielder Jose Reyes seem to be growing louder by the day, it still doesn't appear his roster spot is in question.General manager Sandy Alderson made that clear while speaking with reporters.
Tweets
-
Mets vs. Braves, Tuesday night at 7:35 on SNY https://t.co/J0PhtgzUL2TV / Radio Network
-
A look at the better days of Jose Reyes #LGM https://t.co/IYOk6ICGWBBlogger / Podcaster
-
That’s something the Mets would think. We’ll see you on Sunday when they DL him.Mets think Cabrera (hammy) will avoid DL - Asdrubal Cabrera | NYM: Mets manager Mickey Callaway expects Asdrubal Ca… https://t.co/ef1Ej0Yd1FBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not what the #Mets — or the #Yankees — wanted to hear this week https://t.co/oilwBMghm5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets infielder Wilmer Flores could be nearing return https://t.co/AqgmEJqpYrBlogger / Podcaster
-
There often is no triumph over traffic, but the long, winding road to the U.S. Open is worth it, @markpherrmann wri… https://t.co/26rNXkmWsOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets