New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dfxwvsyx4aesi78-e1528687813675

Seth Lugo to Start Friday, Jason Vargas Saturday

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 4m

According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, Seth Lugo is scheduled to make another start on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lugo will be followed by lefty Jason Vargas on Saturday nig

Tweets