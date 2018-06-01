New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Seth Lugo to Start Friday, Jason Vargas Saturday
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 4m
According to Mike Puma of the NY Post, Seth Lugo is scheduled to make another start on Friday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lugo will be followed by lefty Jason Vargas on Saturday nig
Tweets
-
Mets vs. Braves, Tuesday night at 7:35 on SNY https://t.co/J0PhtgzUL2TV / Radio Network
-
A look at the better days of Jose Reyes #LGM https://t.co/IYOk6ICGWBBlogger / Podcaster
-
That’s something the Mets would think. We’ll see you on Sunday when they DL him.Mets think Cabrera (hammy) will avoid DL - Asdrubal Cabrera | NYM: Mets manager Mickey Callaway expects Asdrubal Ca… https://t.co/ef1Ej0Yd1FBlogger / Podcaster
-
Not what the #Mets — or the #Yankees — wanted to hear this week https://t.co/oilwBMghm5Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets infielder Wilmer Flores could be nearing return https://t.co/AqgmEJqpYrBlogger / Podcaster
-
There often is no triumph over traffic, but the long, winding road to the U.S. Open is worth it, @markpherrmann wri… https://t.co/26rNXkmWsOBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets