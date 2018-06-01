New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
Mets/Yankees Deal Unlikely – But Not For Reasons You Might Think

With the Mets dangling a willingness to "listen to offers" for their two front-line starting pitchers, and the Yankees in need of bolstering their rotation for the pennant drive, you would think it's a marriage made in heaven, especially with the Yankees.

