New York Mets

Mets Merized

Talkin’ Mets: Recapping the Mets 2018 Draft

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 5m

I give a state of the Mets after the 1-8 homestand and Subway Series. Joe DeMayo of Amazin' Avenue and The 7 Line talks about the Mets first-round pick, Jarred Kelenic and other players to watch f

Tweets