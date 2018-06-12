New York Mets

Daily News
Ny-sports-callaway-ejection-20180612

Mets manager Mickey Callaway receives first career ejection - NY Daily News

by: Kristie Ackert NY Daily News 5m

Mickey Callaway finally showed his frustration Tuesday. The first-year Mets manager was ejected after coming out to argue whether Brandon Nimmo had gotten in the way of Jesse Biddle's curveball in the top of the fifth inning.

