Mets Merized
Game Recap: Wheeler Runs Out of Gas, Sewald Implodes in 8-2 Loss

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 18m

The New York Mets were defeated by the Atlanta Braves 8-2 on Tuesday night at SunTrust Park.PitchingZack Wheeler worked around a one out Dansby Swanson double, and struck out Freddie Freeman o

