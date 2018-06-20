New York Mets

Fox Sports
201806122114764486012-p2.vresize.1200.630.high.63

Albies slam, Freeman HR lift Braves over Mets 8-2

by: AP Fox Sports 3m

ATLANTA (AP) Ozzie Albies hit a grand slam and Freddie Freeman homered during a six-run sixth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the reeling New York Mets 8-2 on Tuesday night.

Tweets