New York Mets

The Mets Police
Mets_1061

My favorite 2018 Mets player Adrian Gonzalez thanks Mets fans

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 2m

I didn’t realize how much I liked him until he was gone. Can he come back? Thanks @Mets fans you were great. pic.twitter.com/jzAWFnyI22 — Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) June 12, 2018 MLB Blocks #VoteGonzales movement - Wilmer Flores now listed as Mets.

Tweets