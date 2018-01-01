New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets can't hold off Braves in 8-2 loss

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 7m

Ozzie Albies' grand slam off Paul Sewald capped a five-run sixth for the Braves, who sent the Mets to their ninth loss in 10 games, 8-2, on Tuesday night at SunTrust Park.

Tweets