Callaway Tossed As Freeman, Albies Lead Braves Over Mets

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 2m

Mickey Callaway was ejected for the first time as Mets manager after arguing with home plate umpire Stu Scheurwater in the top of the sixth.

