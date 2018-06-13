New York Mets

Braves rookie Soroka to start vs. dominant Mets pitcher DeGrom (Jun 13, 2018)

ATLANTA -- Mike Soroka baffled the New York Mets for six innings on May 1 in his major league debut at Citi Field, allowing six hits and a run while walking none and striking out five in a 3-2 victory by the Atlanta Braves.

