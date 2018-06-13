New York Mets

USA Today
LEADING OFF: Cabrera done, Trout takes aim in Seattle again

by: @usatoday USA Today 4m

LEADING OFF: Miguel Cabrera done for year, Trout takes aim in Seattle again, Harper bruised in Bronx, Mets & deGrom try for rare win, Cole on a roll for Astros, Maeda returns to ailing Dodgers

