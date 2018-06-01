New York Mets

Mets Merized
Wilmer-flores

Flores Played Five Innings In First Rehab Game

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 5m

Wilmer Flores played five innings yesterday in his first rehab game for the St. Lucie Mets. He went 1-for-3 on the night with a double off the left-field wall.Flores, 26, has been sidelined si

Tweets