New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Noah Syndergaard’s second opinion confirms strained ligament | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated June 13, 2018 12:08 PM Newsday 47s

ATLANTA — Noah Syndergaard’s second opinion Tuesday confirmed the first: He has a strained ligament in his right index finger.Syndergaard will rest until he is symptom-free, then start a throwing prog

Tweets