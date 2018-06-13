New York Mets
Mets offense dangerously close to becoming the worst in baseball
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 6m
The New York Mets offense is dangerously close to becoming the worst in MLB. Soon enough, New York Mets fans may not have an opportunity to laugh at the in...
It’s not enough that Jacob deGrom is a one-man shownon the mound. Now he’s taken to picking his teammates up, too,… https://t.co/Md1tdQR6YzBeat Writer / Columnist
DeGrom bails out Bruce. The Mets have like one player on the whole damn team.Beat Writer / Columnist
I'm hearing it's another great start for deGrom. Anyway, let's take a big sip out of my METS OFFENSE WILL TURN IT A… https://t.co/xhBTLFF5ZHBlogger / Podcaster
I actually made a mistake. The #Mets are hitting .136 as a team since May 31. Not .137. Sorry.Blogger / Podcaster
Call helps #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 1 Bot 7 deGrom vs Culberson 18% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
Brandon Nimmo is actually muttering the F-word to himself that's how bad the Mets have become. h/t @brewsevdaySuper Fan
