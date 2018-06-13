New York Mets

Syndergaard to rest until symptoms subside

ATLANTA -- There is still no timetable for Noah Syndergaard's return to the Mets' starting rotation, manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday. Syndergaard received a second opinion on Tuesday regarding the discomfort he had been feeling in his right index..

