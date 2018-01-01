New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Draft profile: Zachary Hammer
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4m
With their twenty-first selection in the 2018 draft, the Mets selected Zachary Hammer, a right-handed pitcher from North Carolina.
Tweets
-
It’s not enough that Jacob deGrom is a one-man shownon the mound. Now he’s taken to picking his teammates up, too,… https://t.co/Md1tdQR6YzBeat Writer / Columnist
-
DeGrom bails out Bruce. The Mets have like one player on the whole damn team.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
I'm hearing it's another great start for deGrom. Anyway, let's take a big sip out of my METS OFFENSE WILL TURN IT A… https://t.co/xhBTLFF5ZHBlogger / Podcaster
-
I actually made a mistake. The #Mets are hitting .136 as a team since May 31. Not .137. Sorry.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Call helps #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 1 Bot 7 deGrom vs Culberson 18% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
-
Brandon Nimmo is actually muttering the F-word to himself that's how bad the Mets have become. h/t @brewsevdaySuper Fan
- More Mets Tweets