Maybe Mets should trade Wheeler instead of deGrom or Syndergaard
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 28s
There has been a lot of conversation around the Mets trading deGrom or Syndergaard. Maybe they should trade Wheeler instead.
Tweets
It’s not enough that Jacob deGrom is a one-man shownon the mound. Now he’s taken to picking his teammates up, too,… https://t.co/Md1tdQR6YzBeat Writer / Columnist
DeGrom bails out Bruce. The Mets have like one player on the whole damn team.Beat Writer / Columnist
I'm hearing it's another great start for deGrom. Anyway, let's take a big sip out of my METS OFFENSE WILL TURN IT A… https://t.co/xhBTLFF5ZHBlogger / Podcaster
I actually made a mistake. The #Mets are hitting .136 as a team since May 31. Not .137. Sorry.Blogger / Podcaster
Call helps #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 1 Bot 7 deGrom vs Culberson 18% call same 2.1in from edgeMisc
Brandon Nimmo is actually muttering the F-word to himself that's how bad the Mets have become. h/t @brewsevdaySuper Fan
