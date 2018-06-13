New York Mets

USA Today
Soroka outpitches deGrom, Freeman's bat powers Braves 2-0

by: @usatoday USA Today 2m

Mike Soroka allowed two base runners as he pitched into the seventh inning, Freddie Freeman kept pounding Mets pitching, and the Atlanta Braves beat New York 2-0

