New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets' lack of hitting ruins another great outing from Jacob deGrom
by: Matt Ehalt, NorthJersey — North Jersey 1m
The Mets wasted another great start by Jacob deGrom in a 2-0 loss to the Braves.
Tweets
-
Scott Copeland gets the start for game 2 against Altoona! Our @FullingtonBus lineup ? #LetsRumbleMinors
-
Well yeah, I mean they’re all making mid 6 figures to 8 figures, so yeah I agree. They will indeed be fine in the e…Callaway's message to Mets fans: "Stick with the guys. They’re going to come out of it. We’re going to be fine. We’… https://t.co/lETwFQxI7HBlogger / Podcaster
-
Jacob deGrom is 0-1 in four starts against the Braves this year despite giving up a grand total of two runs in 25 i… https://t.co/zxDWud4F0mBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Apparently so.@michaelgbaron This is our answer to our bullpen? Just bring Buddy B back .... #ugh (see highlighted area) https://t.co/zv8uNwraLkBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @AndyJ0seph: "The hunks" https://t.co/mt3tBJq8aSTV / Radio Personality
-
There are four starting pitchers in baseball with at least 10 starts and a sub-2.00 ERA (deGrom, Verlander, Scherze… https://t.co/i7EEn79SiXBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets